Maren Morris' Adorable Sonogram of Her Son Will Give You Baby Fever

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 5:15 PM
Maren Morris is giving us all baby fever!
The mom-to-be took to Twitter to share her latest pregnancy update with her fans and followers.
In a short video, Morris shared a sonogram of her little baby boy. "I got a wave today," the country star wrote adding a waving hand emoji and a smiling emoji with hearts. Looks like her baby boy is just as excited to meet his parents as they are.
Morris, along with her husband and fellow country music star Ryan Hurd, took to social media in October to announce they were expecting their first child together. For their special announcement, the two lovebirds posted sweet snaps from their maternity photo-shot that showed off the 29-year-old singer's growing baby bump.
According to the parents-to-be, their little one will be due around their second wedding anniversary in March of next year. The two tied the knot during that same month in 2018.
Earlier this month, the country singer also joked about how this would perhaps be the last couple of months the couple spends "quietly" together before their son arrives.
On Nov. 2, she wished her hubby a happy 33rd birthday, writing on Instagram, "happy birthday babe. the last quiet one you'll have."
Looks like the new mom is bracing herself for sleepless nights and priceless moments with her son when the time finally comes. But other than that, the mom-to-be seems to be head over heels for her little one and her husband as well.
In a lengthier Instagram post, Morris wrote of Hurd, "I love you for your kind heart, for never letting me off the hook when I'm being a brat, for feeding the dogs in the morning so I can sleep in, for getting spray tans with me because THEY'RE AWESOME, for your dad jokes, for always being on my side and for loving me the way I deserve. I hope I deserve you."
We can't wait for the arrival of their little one!
