CMA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Get your cowboy boots and hat ready for a night of celebrations, cause the 2019 CMA Awards are here.

Tonight is the night when all of country music's biggest musicians gather in Nashville to be recognized for their contributions from the past year. Everyone from Kacey Musgraves to Keith Urbanare expected to show up in fabulous style for what is sure to be a night of good vibes and smiles all around.

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood will no doubt make for a fierce triple threat as the hosts for the 53rd annual show. Unfortunately, that means Brad Paisley had to sit this year out after co-hosting with the "Before He Cheats" singer for the past 11 years. He is taking it all in stride though, with the star previously tweeting, "As a fan of all three of these amazing women, I can't wait to watch."