Selena Gomez Says People Were ''Attacking'' Her For Gaining Weight Amid Lupus Battle

Selena Gomez is revealing how she got through some of the hardest times in her life.

In the past few years, the singer's weathered many a storm in nearly all areas of her life. Not only has she struggled with issues regarding her health, but those problems gradually began to affect her mental health as well. She explains in a new interview with Giving Back Generation, that having Lupus has a direct impact on her weight, which isn't particularly easy since she lives such a public lifestyle.

According to the 27-year-old, having Lupus, high blood pressure and taking medications has contributed to frequent fluctuations in her weight for various reasons. "It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she explains. "That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit."