See Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and More Country Music Dads' Cutest Fatherhood Moments

We're just one day away from the 2019 CMA Awards!

At this year's ceremony, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban are all up for Male Vocalist of the Year. Urban, who is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, loves to make award shows a family affair. At the 2018 CMA Awards, the "We Were" singer made wife Nicole Kidman cry during his acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year.

"Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you. I'm shocked beyond shocked," an emotional Urban said to Kidman, who was in the audience. "Our girls at home: I love you. Thank you for supporting daddy and loving me through all of what I do. Same with you, baby girl. You make it all worthwhile."

Urban has also shared some sweet family moments on social media over the years, including one adorable snap of daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with a sign they made for him.