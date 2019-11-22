EXCLUSIVE!

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

What better way to whine down than with some holiday shopping?

Let's face it: Christmas is getting closer and closer meaning you can't wait much longer to check those names off of your list. Lucky for you, Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are here to help.

The famous couple, who host iHeartRadio's award-winning Whine Down podcast, took a break from recording and touring to share a few special gift picks. And by the way, can we share how pumped these two are to celebrate the season in a whole new way?

"I am most looking forward to the outside lights being put up on our new home. That's one of my favorite parts of the holidays is pulling up to the house when the lights outside are all lit up," Mike shared. Jana added, "The biggest thing we are looking forward to for the holidays would be spending our first Christmas in our new house in Nashville." Epic!

Keep scrolling for their special gift picks below.

MeUndies Boxers

These boxers give you the feeling of soft freedom and come in a series of different colors!

$24 MeUndies
Caymus Napa Valley Wine

A nice bottle of wine is sure to be a hit at any holiday party! Bring one along for your close group of friends and family and share to celebrate the festivities. 

$85 Wine.com
The Art of Shaving Products

It's always hard to come up with something to gift the best guy in your life, but the Art of Shaving makes it easy! Pick one of these collection kits for a smoother, cleaner shave!

$30 The Art of Shaving
Sanctuary Sweaters

Another cozy sweater can never be a disappointment during the holidays! Gift this Sanctuary item in any of the available colors to add a staple to someone's winter closet. 

$89
$67 Macy's
Nike Air Max 270 React Shoes

These sneakers will sure make you stand out in the crowd! Pick your special someone's favorite color and watch these become the sneakers they wear most in the new year. 

$150 Nike
Chloé Eau de Parfum

Add a new favorite to someone's perfume collection with this Chloé Eau de Parfum. While the powdery floral scent is enough to sell us, the bottle will look beautiful as decor on anyone's vanity!

$105 Sephora
Goodlife T-Shirts

You can never have enough t-shirts! These simple white tees are great for every day use and layering for the chilly months to come. 

$60 Nordstrom
Gucci Sweaters

Any Gucci sweater will be a staple in anyone's winter closet! Gift any one from this high-end brand's beautiful pieces to make someone feel truly special.

$790 Nordstrom
Taft Boots

Winter means a pair of boots is always in! These Dragon Boots (that come in many different colors) are going to become a next wardrobe staple for whoever you give them to! And heads up New York shoppers. The brand just opened their flagship store in Soho.

$349 TAFT
Uncommon James Earrings

These gorgeous Uncommon James earrings from Kristin Cavallari's company will perfectly adorn any holiday outfit! Gift these to someone who loves accessorizing their already stylish outfits. 

$58 Uncommon James

See what more Hollywood stars have on their holiday gifts lists now.

