From Blue Sequins to Ball Gowns: Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Kelsea Ballerini is one of country music's brightest—and most fashionable—stars.
As evidenced by her array of red carpet looks over the years, the 26-year-old Grammy nominee is not afraid to make a splash with fashion. The "Miss Me More" songstress has stepped out in virtually everything from a lace ball gown to a blue sequined jumpsuit or bubblegum pink ruffles.
Through it all, the performer appears to have plenty of fun with her sense of style as she documents her outfits on Instagram, seemingly never shying away from bold colors, fun fabrics or new silhouettes.
Now, with Ballerini slated to attend the 2019 CMA Awards, she'll be hitting the red carpet again tomorrow in what we suspect will be another winning look.
This year, Ballerini is not only taking the stage as one of the night's beloved performers, but also attending as a Female Vocalist of the Year nominee.
While we wait and see if she'll take home her first CMA Award on Wednesday night—and what fabulous outfit she has up her sleeves—revisit Ballerini's best looks with E!'s gallery below!
Michael Loccisano/Wire Image
The songstress was best dressed in a black lace Galia Lahav gown at the 2019 amfAR New York gala.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The star made a colorful splash on the E! People's Choice Awards red carpet in pink ruffles.
Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
The star's 2018 CMA Awards dress was fitted to perfection.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Ballerini donned a corseted lace look to the 2018 ACM Awards.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards
You can't help but love Ballerini's pouty belt from the Innovation in Music Awards in 2018.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The star opted for a white gown by Michael Kors embellished with floral appliqués at the 2017 CMA Awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ballerini shimmered in a black and blue sequin jumpsuit at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
John Shearer/WireImage
A fabulous flowing floral gown like this requires a twirl.
John Shearer/WireImage
At the 2016 ACM Awards, the songstress doubled as a princess in this breathtaking ball gown.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Lifetime
For the 2015 Billboard Women in Music event, Ballerini's navy and pearl mini made for a winning look.
John Shearer/WireImage
In 2015, Ballerini performed at CMA's Country Christmas in the color of the holiday.
