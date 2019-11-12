Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Plan to Start a Family

For a period this June, Katherine Schwarzenegger simply couldn't stop shouting out Chris Pratt.

It wasn't so much that she found so much of her new husband's qualities so praise-worthy (although, duh, she absolutely does), but that the month was chock full of reasons to celebrate. There was their wedding, of course, the June 8 vows bringing some 70 guests to the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California and leaving the Armani-clad bride feeling flush with joy at what she dubbed "the best day of our lives" in an Instagram post. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love," she marveled. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Not quite two weeks later, as they enjoyed a Hawaiian honeymoon, she was wishing the happiest of 40th birthdays to her "darling angel face," underlining how "beyond blessed" she felt to "live this magical life with you."

As for the two posts in between, they were dedicated to Father's Day, first a wish for her own dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger and then an acknowledgement of the job Pratt was doing with 7-year-old son Jack Pratt. "Watching you be such a hands on and loving father," she wrote, "was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day."