Nina Dobrev's BFF Julianne Hough Comes to Her Rescue During Trip to Emergency Room

That's what friends are for!

Nina Dobrev found herself in the emergency room over the weekend, and Julianne Hough was right there by her side throughout her stay. On Sunday night, Hough took to her Instagram Story to share a series of videos from the emergency room, asking her followers to guess who she was there with.

"Well, this is my night at the emergency room, on a Sunday night with...guess who!" Hough said in her first Instagram Story video.

The America's Got Talent judge captioned the post, "Who would I be at the Emergency Room with on a Sunday night?! Thank God I went to visit this little sheesh!"

Hough went on to share a photo from what appeared to be a hospital room, showing her feet being covered by a blanket. The singer joked that this mystery person is thankfully "good at sharing."

After Hough's first few posts, many of her followers were able to guess it was Dobrev who was in the ER.