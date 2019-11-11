Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

It's officially, official!

Zooey Deschanel took her romance with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott to a new level on Sunday night. The pair, who first sparked dating rumors in September, put their blossoming relationship in the spotlight at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

That's right, the two made their debut as a couple at the star-studded event and they certainly dressed to impress. For the special occasion, the New Girl star kept things classic and festive with her white and floral-adorned cocktail dress. Her vintage-inspired hairstyle, radiant makeup and shimmery pumps tied her effortless look together. The 41-year-old reality TV personality also shut down the red carpet with his dapper burgundy suit.

Aside from taking a new step in their romance, the awards ceremony also marked a special night for Zooey, according to her beau. "Yes, it is our first red carpet together because she is also a huge advocate for independent films and documentary films as well," the HGTV star told People. "So, for us to come and be able to support this is very important."