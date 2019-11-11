Khloe Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown and More React to Their 2019 People's Choice Awards Wins

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards may have been last night, but everyone is feeling the love today, too.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown are just some of the celebrities still riding the high of last night's PCAs and their respective wins.

With moments like Keeping Up with the Kardashians scooping up a trophy, or seeing Brown get announced as The Female TV Star of 2019 for her third season as Eleven on Stranger Things, it was a night full of wins that were near-and-dear to many stars, as well as their fans!

The winners weren't the only ones enjoying their success, either. Kris Jenner took to Instagram to gush about her "#ProudMama" moment of seeing daughter Khloe walk home with the Reality Star of 2019 honor.

Plus, last year's Beauty Influencer winner, James Charles, gave a lot of love to Bretman Rock on Twitter after he was crowned the victor this time around.