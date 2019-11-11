Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb's Today Reunion Is the Best Thing to Wake Up to

Reunited and it feels so good!
It was a very special Monday morning on Today when Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb reunited and continued co-hosting the fourth hour of Today.
"I'm already crying. Thank you all for waiting. I miss all of y'all. There's no place I'd rather be," Jenna shared while holding back tears. "I feel really good. Evidently I'm very emotional, but that's no surprise."
The proud mom continued, "It feels so good and I hope you all have these places in your life where you want to go back to because I wanted to come back. Y'all didn't have to drag me and that feels so good. I think we should find those places we want to be and stick with them."
Before returning back to work after maternity leave, Jenna explained that she held her baby boy "a little tighter" and "cried on his little head."
But Jenna assures viewers she's so excited to be back with the viewers and her co-host.
"[My husband] Henry Hager, who is rational, said it's the passing of time. Something has come to an end. All things come to an end. I'm like, ‘No! Do they have to? Does everything have to come to an end?' But it's true," she explained. "I can't believe that he's here and that I get to be his mom. It feels like this unbelievable miracle to get to be this little person's mom and watch his sisters love him."
During Jenna's return, the morning show host received well wishes from Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Fallon, Patti LaBelle and her own mom Laura Bush.
Even Kathie Lee Gifford called in from her mammogram to send her well wishes and alert viewers that she's coming tomorrow to promote her Hallmark movie.
"We're starting today. Today is the beginning of what is going to be a fun, fun ride," Hoda explained to Jenna. "The only thing we really want for our show is that you feel better at 10:59 or whenever then you first turned on the TV. That's the only goal."
Mission accomplished on this Funday Monday.
Today with Jenna Bush and Hoda airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on NBC.
