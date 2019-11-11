Hannah Brown Sounds Off on Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood Reunion at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Hannah Brown is revealing what really happened during her award show reunion with Tyler Cameron and Colton Underwood.

On Sunday night, the Bachelorette star was seated alongside her exes at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. And while the situation had the potential to be pretty awkward, it sounds like the trio actually had a nice time together at the ceremony. During a chat with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the award show, Hannah laughed about the situation and said that they had a "Kumbaya" moment at their table.

"We all actually like sparked a campfire and just all sang and had s'mores," Hannah joked. "At this point, I'm so used to sharing way too much of my personal life on television, so of course this is how this would be. But it's amazing, and I think everybody is...we're all so supportive of each other."

Even though they're all very supportive, Hannah admitted that it was "really great" to win the award for Competition Contestant of 2019 over her exes.