You Season 2 Premiering Is Your Christmas Gift From Netflix

The return of You is upon us. Netflix revealed season two of the hit series starring Penn Badgley will arrive just one day after Santa Claus comes to town—Thursday, Dec. 26—for all your holiday binging needs.

This is the first season as a truly Netflix original series. The first season originally aired on Lifetime before getting canceled and moving to the streaming platform. Series creator Sera Gamble teased the new season perfectly: "Love is just so complicated. Huh, Joe."

The new season of You follows Joe Goldberg (Badley) as he moves to Los Angeles and becomes enamored with aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The tagline for the new season, as revealed on the poster above, is simply, "Meet your match."

See the new poster now.