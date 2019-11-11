Kacey Musgraves' 2019 CMA Awards Duet With Willie Nelson Is More than A Decade In the Making

Dreams do come true!

On Monday, Good Morning America made the exciting announcement that Kacey Musgraves will be performing a duet of the song "Rainbow Connection" with legendary musician Willie Nelson. If that wasn't exciting enough, this performance is literally a childhood dream come true for Kacey. The musician grew up singing Willie's music and will now get to take the stage with him.

"We're learning from insiders that the pair will sing 'Rainbow Connection', which is extra special for Kacey," Lara Spencer revealed. "She's been waiting for this moment since she was 9-years-old." The show then played footage of a young Kacey performing the song onstage solo.

This performance will also mark the first time that Willie has performed at the Country Music Awards since 2012. The "Space Cowboy" songstress took to her Instagram to post the announcement, and also share some sweet words. "A [WILLIE] FULL CIRCLE MOMENT," she posted alongside the video of herself at nine.