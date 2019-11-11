Will NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey Ever Reach a "Respectful Place"?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 8:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey have been through it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have had more ups and downs than viewers can count. They're currently in a "down." But perhaps not all hope is lost?

In a preview for the Sunday, Nov. 17 episode, Cynthia and NeNe prepare to come face-to-face while celebrating World Pride in New York City. Before this interaction on a moving parade float, Cynthia hears that NeNe has called her "desperate" and "weak."

"Desperate not to be your damn friend no more," Cynthia says. "Honey, her wig is desperate…NeNe throws everyone under the bus. She is the bus!" Still, she plans to say hi when they say each other.

Watch

Cynthia Bailey & NeNe Leakes' Friendship Hits Breaking Point on RHOA

Cynthia, who was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, was shown a preview for the next episode featuring NeNe talking all about her. "Cynthia has done seven interviews. Cynthia wants people to think she's this really nice, sweet angel. And then the next time you turn around, you take a gun out and shoot a bitch when she ain't looking," NeNe says in the preview.

Cynthia laughed it off with Andy Cohen and fellow guest Vivica A. Fox. "Look, you guys just have to watch this season. All I can tell you is, that I still, despite everything I've been through with NeNe, I still have love for her. I hope we can get to at least a respectful place," Cynthia says in the clip above.

Will they? Time will tell, and stranger things have happened. Real Housewives feuds often have a short shelf life.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo. WWHL airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Cynthia Bailey , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Real Housewives , NeNe Leakes , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.