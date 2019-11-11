Matt Damon Racing Through a Golf Cart Obstacle Course In a Sumo Suit Is Even Funnier Than It Sounds

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Matt Damon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show 2019

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Talk-show hosts love to troll Matt Damon.

Fans of the actor know of his longtime "rivalry" with Jimmy Kimmel And now, Ellen DeGeneres tried her hand at making the actor's life hilariously difficult on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the episode, the host challenged the Ford v Ferrari star's driving skills by having him navigate through an obstacle course on a golf cart. The goal was to collect all of the blue flags and make it through the course in one minute. The grand prize: A $50,000 donation to the charity of his choice, Water.org. Easy enough, right? DeGeneres thought so too, so she leveled up the difficulty by having Damon wear an inflated sumo wrestler suit.

"I feel good," he said before the clock started ticking. But, that good feeling faded fast when he realized how hard it was to actually remove the flags.

"These don't come off!" he exclaimed, later quipping, "Ellen, I feel like you lied to me."

Watch

Matt Damon Talks Working With Water.org & Stella Artois

Meanwhile, DeGeneres was heard laughing throughout the entire segment.

Despite the host's teasing, the Good Will Hunting alum successfully completed the course and earned the generous donation.

But, it wasn't until later that a horrified Damon learned he didn't actually have to rip with all his might to bring down the flags. As it turns out, they were velcroed! You know what they say, hindsight is 20/20.

Now, start your engines and check out the full hilarious video.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Matt Damon , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.