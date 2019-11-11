Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Comes Out As Sexually Fluid

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment
Love is love is love is love. Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson opened about her sexuality on Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
In an emotional conversation, the 20-year-old came out as sexually fluid to her mom. "I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in, like, a romantic aspect," Noelle told Cynthia. "People like to try to box everybody in and put labels on everything, but I don't really do that...There's a lot of attractive guys, and there's a lot of attractive girls."
"It really just, like, came out of nowhere a little bit," she continued. "Like, I just, like, wasn't really expecting it to happen."
Cynthia, who shares Noelle with ex Leon Robinson, was more than understanding—and was just surprised that her daughter had started dating in the first place. "Since Noelle has been in college, she told me that she thought she was fluid," the newly-engaged reality star told cameras. "I just didn't know that she was out there being fluid…flowing."
Though she had questions, her priority was making sure Noelle felt supported. "I just want you to be happy, Noelle," she said, applauding her daughter's honesty and courage. "If you meet an amazing young lady, that's a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that's a blessing. As long as they're good people and they love and support you."
Later, in a confessional, she couldn't help but gush about her daughter. "It makes me excited that Noelle feels like she has a safe space to share," Cynthia said. "With World Pride right around the corner, I think this is the perfect time for me and Noelle to show out and celebrate because love is love."
Following the outpouring of love from her mom and RHOA viewers, Noelle took to Instagram to show her pride. Sporting a pink bodysuit with a rainbow along the sides, she captioned her post, "#loveislove" with a string of rainbow heart emojis.
Cynthia reposted the photo of her daughter to her Instagram account, writing, "I love you baby girl. live your life. love is love @noellerobinson #loveislove #fluid."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM