Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Comes Out As Sexually Fluid

Love is love is love is love. Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson opened about her sexuality on Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In an emotional conversation, the 20-year-old came out as sexually fluid to her mom. "I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in, like, a romantic aspect," Noelle told Cynthia. "People like to try to box everybody in and put labels on everything, but I don't really do that...There's a lot of attractive guys, and there's a lot of attractive girls."

"It really just, like, came out of nowhere a little bit," she continued. "Like, I just, like, wasn't really expecting it to happen."

Cynthia, who shares Noelle with ex Leon Robinson, was more than understanding⁠—and was just surprised that her daughter had started dating in the first place. "Since Noelle has been in college, she told me that she thought she was fluid," the newly-engaged reality star told cameras. "I just didn't know that she was out there being fluid…flowing."