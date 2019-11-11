The New Gossip Girl Will Have a Twist, Lots of Queer Content and Nonwhite Leads

The CW
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 7:11 AM
Hey Upper East Siders, we've got some new Gossip Girl scoop for you. You know you love it.
While speaking at VultureFest, Joshua Safran, the producer and writer behind the Gossip Girl reboot/revival series at HBO Max, revealed all sorts of details about what viewers can expect when the all-seeing blogger comes back to life.
Originally Safran said he wasn't interested in bringing the show back with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage approached him, but an idea came to him and here we are. Expect the new Gossip Girl to have representation across the board.
"There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show," Safran said. "I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there."
"Even when I went to private school in New York in the '90s, the school didn't necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around the leads are nonwhite. There's a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that," he continued. "The thing I can't say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist."
What's the twist? That's not a secret he'll ever tell.
The new Gossip Girl, which will once again have Kristen Bell narrating the series, aims to look at how much New York and social media has changed since the original show ended. The new series is once again set at Constance Billard School.
"I'm just also interested in high school juniors having a million Twitter and Instagram followers, you know? What is that like? Which was not at all possible the first time around. I just feel like there's so much to look at," Safran explained.
Since the show is set at the same school and in the same world as the original, previous cast members might return.
"I mean, the door is open. We reached out to everybody's reps and to let them know about the show. And obviously we love working with that cast," Schwartz previously said. "If they feel like after six seasons, they feel they played those parts, and they were happy to move on, we respect that. And if they want to come hang with us again, we'd love to have them."
No premiere date for the new HBO Max version of Gossip Girl has been set. And just because it's on HBO Max doesn't mean the show will dive deep into the graphic content.
"I think you don't ever want to feel gratuitous or something that you're doing just because. Luckily, we're now airing post-Euphoria, so anything we do will seem tame in comparison I don't think will be that controversial," series executive producer Schwartz told reporters.
