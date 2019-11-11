Jon Hamm and Kiernan Shipka’s Reunion Will Make You Miss Mad Men Even More

Kiernan Shipka had quite the star-studded birthday party!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star turned 20 on Nov. 10 and, to commemorate her big night, the actress shared a handful of adorable pictures to her Instagram. Along with BJ Novak and David Dobrik, guests included her TV boyfriends Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood, as well as her real-life love Christian Coppola. But, of all shots posted to her social media, the best of all was her reunion with Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm.

Yes, Don and Sally Draper have once again joined forces! "Dad showed up!!!" she captioned the post. In the black and white photo, Jon is seen smirking at the camera while Kiernan gives a duck face and throws up a peace sign.

Naturally, people went wild in the comments section, including Luke Cook, who plays her father on Netflix's Sabrina. As he joked, "Which Dad?" Meanwhile, others were hoping this reunion means another is coming to the small screen. "OMG!!!! This awesome, the Draper's are together again!!!! love both!!!!" wrote one fan. Chimed in another, "SALLY DRAPER SPIN-OFF!!!!! I WANT IT!!!!"