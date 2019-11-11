Drake Getting Booed Off Stage After a Surprise Appearance Will Make You Cringe

If you ask Drake, this was definitely not part of God's plan.

On Sunday night, the rapper made a surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. But, fans hoping to see Frank Ocean instead, we're not pleased. (Ahead of the show, the headliner was not announced, so many believed the top act would be Ocean. Welp.)

In the middle of his song "Wu-Tang Forever," the 33-year-old tried addressing the bitter crowd. "Make some noise for yourself tonight," Drake said. "I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What's up?"

As it turns out, they did not want him to keep going⁠—and the audience began loudly booing. "If you want to keep going," he said again, "I will keep going tonight."

This time, as the scream of "no" got louder, Drake took the hint.