Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to Friends Cast, Iconic Haircut & More in Speech at 2019 People's Choice Awards

The one where Jennifer Aniston delivered one of the most charming speeches of the year.

The beloved Friends and Morning Show was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, with the seven-time PCA winner taking the stage to accept the award from her longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler.

Calling the Icon Award an "Incredible honor, "Jennifer began her speech after receiving a standing ovation by saying this: "This town doles out a lot of awards, but the People's Choice, this was always something special to me. As actors, we don't do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud, we do this for the money," she said. "I'm kidding...we do it for you guys. C'mon, seriously, we really do."

As for her reaction when she first learned she would be receiving the honor, Jennifer, 50, joked, "When I had first heard that I had won this Icon Award the first thing I thought was, 'Holy shnicks, have I been around that long? It turns out I have."