How to Work the People's Choice Awards 2019 Orange-Red Lip Trend IRL

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:42 PM

Zendaya, Karen Gillan, Sarah Hyland, 2019 People's Choice Awards

The stars strutted their stuff at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint! One of the night's biggest trends? A twist on the lips: orange-red lipstick!

Who says you can only rock a classic red or pretty-in-pink lip shade?  When we weren't obsessing over the variety of fabulous silhouettes on the red carpet, we noticed the bright and bold lip hue on a handful of the night's biggest A-listers. 

Wondering whether or not you can pull off the modern orange-kissed lips IRL? We say yes! And we'll show you how. From creamy and dreamy mattes to the most bodacious and flashy pigmented beauties, we've handpicked bold orange-red lipsticks so you can work the season's trend at home, in the office or your next date night out!

Here are five of our favorites below.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Red Hot Susan

This wearable, nuanced shade has a modern matte texture that is so easy to build and suits all skin tones!

PCAs Orange-Red Lip Trend
$37 Charlotte Tilbury $37 Sephora
Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick in Obsessed

A revolutionary lipstick so luxurious and richly pigmented, it drenches lips in a lightweight veil of opaque colour while delivering a mesmerizingly modern matte finish. 

PCAs Orange-Red Lip Trend
$40 Pat McGrath $40 Sephora
KKW Beauty Red Crème Lipstick in Hot Sauce

Add dimension and shape with this lusciously bold lipstick that glides on smooth and leaves a modern matte finish.

PCAs Orange-Red Lip Trend
$18 Ulta Beauty
MAC Lipstick in Dangerous

Define and showcase your lips with this slick and chic matte lippy from MAC.

PCAs Orange-Red Lip Trend
$19
$16 Nordstrom $19 Ulta Beauty
HOURGLASS Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick in I Desire

Be a stunner with this ultra slim pigmented beauty that delivers creamy, saturated, long-wearing color with a satin finish without smudging or feathering.

PCAs Orange-Red Lip Trend
$22 Sephora $22 Nordstrom

