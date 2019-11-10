Celebrities Turn the 2019 People's Choice Awards Into a Family Affair

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:07 PM
It's a family affair!
Celebrities came to slay the 2019 People's Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and they shared their special moment in the spotlight with their loved ones. That's right, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars brought the best dates with them to the awards ceremony, including Pink, The Act's Joey King and When They See Us star Asante Blackk.
The "Walk Me Home" singer, who is also tonight's People's Champion recipient, made hearts swoon on the red carpet as she did her step and repeat with her two kids, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon. Of course, her husband, Carey Hart, was also by her side. However, dare we say her two little nuggets stole the spotlight with their fun and playful outfits. Willow especially lit up the carpet with her vibrant pink dress, black combat boots and stuffed animals that she had wrapped around her neck.
To see all of the celebrities who celebrated the special night with their nearest and dearest, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The actor is celebrating his win of the night with his nearest and dearest during tonight's star-studded ceremony.
The 13-year-old star turns this awards ceremony into a family affair! "Awards with my entourage," he adorably writes on Instagram.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Three's a party! The When They See Us brings his parents with him to the star-studded event.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/NBCU Photo Bank; E!
The Euphoria actress shares a sweet moment with her mom and sister about her driving skills while speaking to E!'s Jason Kennedy.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The famous family has arrived! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians bring their fashion A-game to the awards show with fierce ensembles.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sister-sister! The Act star and her sister are showing each other love at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Paw-some! The famous pooch shares a special moment with his owners on the red carpet!
For more updates on winners, fashion moments and more, E! has you covered. Read all about the People's Choice Awards, here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?