David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau and More Influencers Take Over the 2019 People's Choice Awards

The 2019 People's Choice Awards is welcoming the next generation of super stars!

Your favorite social media influencers, beauty gurus and content creators are being celebrated in a big way during tonight's PCAs. With two separate categories dedicated to honoring the Social Star and Beauty Influencer of 2019, dozens of the internet's biggest names have taken a quick break from updating their Instagram Stories and filming makeup tutorials (wink, wink Jackie Aina) to give some love to the millions of fans who helped launch their careers.

Attendees included David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau, Rachel Levin of RCL Beauty, Andrea Russett and so many more. And with nominees like Bretman Rock, James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson all vying for their own PCAs, we're predicting tonight's tea will be h-o-t.