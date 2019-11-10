David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau and More Influencers Take Over the 2019 People's Choice Awards

The 2019 People's Choice Awards is welcoming the next generation of super stars! 

Your favorite social media influencers, beauty gurus and content creators are being celebrated in a big way during tonight's PCAs. With two separate categories dedicated to honoring the Social Star and Beauty Influencer of 2019, dozens of the internet's biggest names have taken a quick break from updating their Instagram Stories and filming makeup tutorials (wink, wink Jackie Aina) to give some love to the millions of fans who helped launch their careers. 

Attendees included David DobrikTana MongeauRachel Levin of RCL Beauty, Andrea Russett and so many more. And with nominees like Bretman RockJames CharlesNikita DragunJeffree Star and Shane Dawson all vying for their own PCAs, we're predicting tonight's tea will be h-o-t. 

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Check out every internet star at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in our gallery below, and prepare to get influenced!

David Dobrik, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

David Dobrik

Vlog squad assemble! The wildly popular YouTube star flashes his million-dollar smile. 

Bretman Rock, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Bretman Rock

And this, ladies and gentleman, is what we call a serve. 

Tana Mongeau, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tana Mongeau

With more than 5 million YouTube subscribers, it's no wonder she's nominated for Social Star of 2019. 

Rickey Thompson, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Rickey Thompson

One word: Yaaaassss!

Colleen Ballinger, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Colleen Ballinger

We're Miranda Sing-ing over the YouTuber's sparkly mini-dress.

Jackie Aina, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jackie Aina

She's up for Beauty Influencer of 2019, and it's not hard to see why! 

Jadé Tuncdoruk, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jadé Tuncdoruk

The People's Choice Award winner for Australian Social Star of 2019 brings a taste of life down under to Hollywood. 

Rachel Levin, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Rachel Levin

Makeup fanatics will know this gorgeous gal as RCL Beauty, and she's nominated for Beauty Influencer of 2019. 

Remi Cruz, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Remi Cruz

The influencer is feeling white hot tonight.

Daisy Marquez, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Daisy Marquez

So damn glam! The makeup guru is dripping in diamonds at the PCAs. 

Bobby Mares, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Bobby Mares

The YouTuber puts his best foot forward at the PCAs. 

Alisha Marie, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Alisha Marie

She's pretty basic and proud! The YouTuber and podcast host goes glam. 

Andrea Russett, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Andrea Russett

The O.G. YouTuber and influencer hits the red carpet in style. 

Adelina Pestritu, 2019 E! People Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Adelina Pestritu

She's already a winner! The social media sensation represents her home country after winning Romanian Pop Culture Influencer of 2019. 

Anna Klinski, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Anna Von Klinski

The German social media star is oh-so elegant. 

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!

