Watch Jimmy Fallon Give Giuliana Rancic an Impromptu Dance Lesson on the 2019 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

No one is more excited for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards than Jimmy Fallon!

The Tonight Show host, who won a PCAs award last year for Nighttime Talk Show, brought the energy to tonight's red carpet and even busted out some dance moves.

"What could possibly go wrong, we're live?" Fallon joked to Giuliana Rancic before "accidentally" knocking the E! News mic right out of Giuliana's hands.



LOL!



And if Fallon's excitement wasn't apparent enough, he gushed of the fans on the PCAs carpet, "It's the best! They should do this for every award show. It just gets you pumped up and you get to see the fans and that's the whole reason we're here anyway, right?"



As for his nomination for Nighttime Talk Show, he gushed to Rancic, "It feels good just to be nominated, just to be invited to the party. If Jimmy Kimmel wins, I'll accept for him."