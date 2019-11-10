See the Vanderpump Rules Cast's Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Vanderpump Rules is here to SURve lewks!

The cast is putting their differences aside to celebrate pop culture's biggest night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. And, more importantly, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are all at the Barker Hangar in sunny Santa Monica, Calif., simply relishing in their status as nominees for Reality Show of 2019.

Tonight is likely a welcome break for the cast of Vanderpump Rules. In an exclusive sneak peek of the shows 8th season, there seems to be no shortage of relationship and friendship drama going on among the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's famed restaurant. Relationships and friendships will no doubt be tested, but on the PCAs red carpet they're passing the style test with flying colors.