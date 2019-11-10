Sarah Hyland Admits She's a "Stage Fiancé" While Wells Adams Works the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland, she's just like us when it comes to her beau. The Modern Family star stopped on the red carpet for the 2019 People's Choice Awards where her man Wells Adams is hosting a live stream, and admitted to Nina Parker, Brad Goreski and Zanna Roberts Rassi that she was watching Adams on the live stream on her way to the ceremony.

"Stalker!" she joked.

Hyland, who is engaged to the Bachelor Nation veteran, said she's a "stage fiancé," and would be a producer for him. "Does it pay well?" Hyland isn't hard up for a job, she's already at work on a new series at ABC for after Modern Family wraps up, and she's a little busy planning her nuptials. However, she said she doesn't have a date yet.