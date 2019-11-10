EXCLUSIVE!

Sarah Hyland Admits She's a "Stage Fiancé" While Wells Adams Works the 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sarah Hyland, she's just like us when it comes to her beau. The Modern Family star stopped on the red carpet for the 2019 People's Choice Awards where her man Wells Adams is hosting a live stream, and admitted to Nina Parker, Brad Goreski and Zanna Roberts Rassi that she was watching Adams on the live stream on her way to the ceremony.

"Stalker!" she joked.

Hyland, who is engaged to the Bachelor Nation veteran, said she's a "stage fiancé," and would be a producer for him. "Does it pay well?" Hyland isn't hard up for a job, she's already at work on a new series at ABC for after Modern Family wraps up, and she's a little busy planning her nuptials. However, she said she doesn't have a date yet.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

"Do you know?" she asked her stylist and pal Goreski.

Hyland, who was wearing Fausto Puglisi, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes, said she and Adams are "really trying to just enjoy being engaged."

"I'm going to be cutting down the list until we don't even have a wedding. Weddings are expensive," Hyland told Parker.

Will Goreski make the wedding cut?! It's safe to say yes, considering their longstanding relationship. What's the best thing about working with Goreski? "I'd say your twerk dance parties. Or when I look like a Barbie doll in nipple pasties and spanks and we do a naked Barbie dance," Hyland admitted.

Hyland revealed she has two bridesmaids and revealed the folks who make up her bridal party, including Vanessa Hudgens. See it on Instagram.

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Sarah Hyland , Apple News , Entertainment , Modern Family
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.