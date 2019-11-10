Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Celebrates 1st Birthday at The Wiz-Themed Party

Happy birthday, Kaavia James Union Wade!

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade's daughter, their first child together, turned 1 on Thursday and her proud parents celebrated the occasion this weekend with an outdoor The Wiz-themed party. Kaavia dressed as Dorothy, while friends went as Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion.

Two women dressed as Glinda the Good Witch of the South and Evillene the Wicked Witch of the West also gave a performance of Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine," with lyrics changed to "The Wiz Is Mine."

The proud parents didn't wear costumes. Union sported a black and white striped crop top paired with wide e=legged orange and black printed pants and Wade wore a black printed T-Shirt and shorts.

Celebrity guest Olivia Munn posted photos from the bash, including a pic of the entrance, which featured a "KJ" balloon and signs pointing to places like "Fun," "Poppy Love," "Lions" and "Arcade."

"Happy 1st birthday @kaaviajames!" she wrote.

There was dancing and alcohol and activities for the adults—aka, casino games.

"I won!" Munn said after spinning a roulette wheel and competing against Union. "It means you have to drink. It means I get your baby."

"You win the baby," Union said. "I lost Kaav in a roulette. In a roulette round, I lost my baby"

"She's my baby now," Munn said.

When offered tequila shots, Union joked, "It's the only way to do kid parties."

"Only @gabunion would make a kids bday party this much fun for adults," Munn wrote.