Prince Harry & William Appear Together at Remembrance Ceremony as Meghan & Kate Watch Separately

Despite tensions between them, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William united to stand together to place wreaths of poppies to honor the United Kingdom's war dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

The two were joined at the ceremony by their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who did not sit together and were not photographed together at the event. Meghan wore a black belted wrap coat over a black dress and a Stephen Jones black wool bow-detail hat, according to Meghan's Mirror. Kate sported a black bespoke military-style Alexander McQueen coat with a high point collar and zip-up front, and a black velvet hat with a birdcage veil, according to Kate's Closet.

The morning ceremony took place hours after the Sussexes and the Cambridges reunited at another Remembrance Day event at Royal Albert Hall, where they were also not spotted interacting.

In addition to Harry and William—the second in line to the British throne, their father Prince Charles—the first, their uncles Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, their aunt Anne, Princess Royal, and Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, also placed wreaths at the foot of the memorial on behalf of the Queen.

The 93-year-old monarch watched the ceremony while sitting in a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with Kate and Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Meghan sat in a separate balcony with fellow lower-ranking Royals Sophie, Countess of Wessex—the Queen's son's Edward's wife, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence—Anne's husband.