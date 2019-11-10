Prince Harry & William Appear Together at Remembrance Ceremony as Meghan & Kate Watch Separately

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 8:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Despite tensions between them, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William united to stand together to place wreaths of poppies to honor the United Kingdom's war dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

The two were joined at the ceremony by their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who did not sit together and were not photographed together at the event. Meghan wore a black belted wrap coat over a black dress and a Stephen Jones black wool bow-detail hat, according to Meghan's Mirror. Kate sported a black bespoke military-style Alexander McQueen coat with a high point collar and zip-up front, and a black velvet hat with a birdcage veil, according to Kate's Closet.

The morning ceremony took place hours after the Sussexes and the Cambridges reunited at another Remembrance Day event at Royal Albert Hall, where they were also not spotted interacting.

In addition to Harry and William—the second in line to the British throne, their father Prince Charles—the first, their uncles Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, their aunt Anne, Princess Royal, and Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, also placed wreaths at the foot of the memorial on behalf of the Queen.

The 93-year-old monarch watched the ceremony while sitting in a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with Kate and Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Meghan sat in a separate balcony with fellow lower-ranking Royals Sophie, Countess of Wessex—the Queen's son's Edward's wife, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence—Anne's husband.

Watch

Prince Harry Blasts British Press for Bullying Meghan Markle

See photos of the Royal Family at the Remembrance Day events:

Prince William, Prince Harry, Remembrance Day Service

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Prince William

The Duke of Sussex and his brother the Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Remembrance Day Service

Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Prince William

The brothers prepare to lay wreaths to honor the United Kingdom's war dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Remembrance Day Service

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge watch the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Remembrance Day Service

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex watches the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from another balcony.

Sophie Countess of Wessex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Admiral Tim Laurence, Remembrance Day Service

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Meghan Markle and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the Duchess of Sussex and husband of Anne, Princess Royal watch the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.

Kate Middleton, Remembrance Day Service

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge watches the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.

Article continues below

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Remembrance Day Service

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge watch the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.

Prince Charles, Remembrance Day Service

Shutterstock

Prince Charles

Prince William and Prince Harry's father lays a wreath to honor the United Kingdom's war dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

Queen Elizabeth, Remembrance Day Service

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II

The monarch wipes a tear as she watches the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.

Article continues below

Poppy Wreaths, Cenotaph, Remembrance Day Sunday

Paul Brown/Shutterstock

The Cenotaph

A view of the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day Sunday.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camila, Royals, Princess Anne, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Royal Family and Guests

The Cambridges and the Sussexes sit on opposites sides of Queen Elizabeth II in the Royal Box at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit in the Royal Box behind British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with their family in the Royal Box.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camila, Royals, Princess Anne, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camila, Anne, Princess Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with their family in the Royal Box.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet guests at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Meghan Markle, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Princess Anne, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Anne, Princess Royal

Prince William and Prince Harry's aunt and Prince Charles' sister arrives at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Queen Elizabeth, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.

Article continues below

Meghan and Harry and William and Kate's double joint appearances come weeks after the Duke of Sussex acknowledged on the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that there were tensions between him and his brother, following a year of rumors of a rift that were fueled by the Sussexes' move from Kensington Palace and their formation of a separate royal household.

Despite this, the two couples, once dubbed the "Fab Four," have occasionally been photographed in public over the past year. Before this weekend, the last time they were spotted together was at a charity polo match that Harry and William played. They made it a playdate for their kids—Kate was seen with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, while Meghan carried her and Harry's baby son Archie Harrison.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Prince William , Meghan Markle , Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.