Gina Rodriguez Steps Into the Spotlight for the First Time Since Receiving Backlash

Gina Rodriguez is stepping out for a good cause!

The Jane the Virgin alum hit the red carpet on Saturday night with her husband Joe Locicero for the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell. She dazzled in a bright baby blue long-sleeve gown that featured intricate embroidery, a peek-a-boo bodice and a flowy silhouette. Her beauty look also matched the romantic, ethereal vibe she was going for.

The 35-year-old star donned a pastel pink lip color, bold cat-eye and subtle highlight. Her straight hair was also styled effortlessly, which kept the focus on her whimsical ocean-blue gown and jewel-encrusted drop-earrings.

She and her husband celebrated the star-studded event with guests that included Paula Abdul, Jordana Brewster, Nikki Reed, Kate Husdson and her partner Danny Fujikawa (to name a few). Notable sponsors for the fête were Paul Mitchell, Prada, Nordstrom, Volvo Cars, and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation.

The fanciful affair raised funds for the celebrated non-profit organization, which provides resources to children who are living in poverty.