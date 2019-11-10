20 Secrets About Sesame Street Revealed—Including the Banned Episode and Retired Muppets

Guess what? We can finally tell you how to get to Sesame Street.

The iconic children's series turns 50 on Nov. 10, and half of a century later, it's still one of the most beloved TV shows—by children and adults.

After debuting in 1969, Sesame Street made household names out of Jim Henson's beloved Muppets like Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and more, and helped educate children about letters, numbers, and, over time, more serious subject matters, like death, divorce and drug addiction.

All these years (and 4,500 episodes!) later, the show is as popular as ever, with a reported 100 percent brand recognition globally, airing in 180 countries.

But did you know one state actually banned the series, which moved from PBS to HBO in 2015 (and is set to jump to HBO Max)? And that two Muppets were retired after sparking controversy? Oh, and that Kermit the Frog actually exited the show after just one season?