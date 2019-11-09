Kevin Hart Steps Out for Date Night With Wife Amid Recovery From Car Accident

It's good to see Kevin Hart in great spirits while he continues to recover from the violent car crash that left him hospitalized back in September.

On Friday, the 40-year-old comedian was spotted out with his wife Eniko Parrish in Los Angeles for dinner at Mr. Chow Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Hart was pictured looking comfortable and casual in a medium wash denim jacket and pants, a white T-shirt and sneakers.

Hart looks to be focusing on himself and on getting back to his normal life.

As E! News previously reported, Hart was in the passenger seat of his vintage muscle car when the driver, friend Jared Black, veered off Mulholland Highway in Malibu, Calif. and landed in a ditch on Sept. 1. In a 37-page traffic collision report obtained by E! News, the California Highway Patrol concluded Black, who was determined to be the driver of the car, caused the collision.

Less than two weeks after being hospitalized, the comedian was discharged on Sept. 11 and new details about Hart's involvement and recovery have continued to emerge since then.

A spokesperson for the star's production company also told E! News in a statement that Hart is "expected to have a full recovery very soon."