Shania Twain is Performing at the 2019 American Music Awards for the First Time in 16 Years

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 8:30 AM

Shania Twain

Life's about to get good

The iconic country singer and one of the best-selling music artists of our time, Shania Twain, is ready to make a comeback at the 2019 American Music Awards.

It was announced today that the five-time AMA's winner will take the stage at this year's awards show to perform a medley of her greatest hits. Twain's performance at the 2019 AMA's will be the first time she's performed on that stage since 2003—so you know it's about to be an unforgettable and legendary performance. 

Get your playlists ready and start brushing up on her iconic discography!

With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide, The Woman in Me singer remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Twain is also the first and only woman to receive the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Music Awards and she recently received the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony. 

As the decade comes to a close, this year's AMA's will celebrate the past ten years of movers and shakers in the music scene with some of the best live performances from the biggest names in the industry. And the five-time Grammy winner and Queen of Country Pop will be there on one of music's biggest nights to put on an incredible show. 

The 54-year-old superstar also kicks off her Las Vegas residency in December at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. 

It's safe to say the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer is ending 2019 with a bang. 

Twain also joins previously announced performers Camila CabelloBillie EilishSelena GomezDua LipaLizzo and Taylor Swift at the AMA's.

The awards show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. PST on ABC. 

We can't wait to see what the country singer has in store for us! 

