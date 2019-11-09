Inside Dream Kardashian's 3rd Birthday Party With Rob Kardashian and His Family

Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna's daughter turns 3 on Sunday and he and his family celebrated her birthday early with a small party on Friday. His sister Kim Kardashian posted sweet photos from the celebration, which appeared to have taken place at Kris Jenner's home.

It was a full-on little kiddie party, with Kim and husband Kanye West's youngest kids Chicago West, 1 and 1/2, and Psalm West, 5 months, while Khloe Kardashian brought her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter True Thimpson. In the pics, Dream embraces her cousins also shares a kiss with her aunt Kim as her happy grandma Kris looks on.

The birthday girl wore a pale pink dress with flowers and sparkles and matching barrettes in her hair. Chicago wore a pink featured dress. Dream received a Trolls-themed birthday cake from Hansen's Cakes. She and her dad had dressed up as characters from the movie for Halloween.

Rob is seen in the background of one of Kim's photos, which shows her posing with Dream and Chicago. Rob has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years, but recently made a rare public appearance at a family Halloween party, where he even posted a pic of himself.