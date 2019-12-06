Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 9:00 PM
The holidays really are the best days of our lives!
It's about to be a holly, jolly season for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Not only are they gearing up for an exciting new season of Vanderpump Rules, but the newlyweds are planning their first Christmas as husband and wife.
Before the gift giving begins, however, the Bravo stars came together for a 2019 Holiday Gift Guide exclusively for E! News.
Whether you're looking for some fabulous new boots for the lady in your life or a sexy scent for your man, these two have their picks below.
The holidays are time to light all the candles and spread all those amazing holiday scents! This candle from Bath and Body Works is one of Brittany's favorites for the season.
One can never have enough makeup! Brittany says Tarte is her "favorite cosmetics brand."
You can never have enough skincare products, especially from Kiehl's. Jax recommends gifting one of the company's products to make anyone feel like they have the access to a full-on spa experience right at home!
If you've been looking for a unique gift for that special someone—this is the collection. Kyle Chan's jewelry will make your loved one's holidays shine extra bright. Plus Kyle, designed Jax and Brittany's wedding rings.
For those who love a little self-care every now and then, bath bombs are a great gift! This set of 12 will let your recipient have a number of relaxing at-home nights.
Sunglasses never go out of style, but blue light glasses are newly in! Gift a pair from Brittany's eyewear collection to your favorite fashionista!
With so many great headphone choices out there, it's hard to pick the best one. This JBL Sport Wireless pair is perfect for someone that loves being active and jamming through their workouts.
If you really want to be on someone's good side this holiday season, gift them anything from Louis Vuitton! There's no one that would not love getting a little something from the designer brand—plus, they'll likely love it and own it forever!
These top of the line skincare products, created by none other than the renowned Dr. John Layke, will treat even the most difficult skincare concerns. Treat someone in your life to the skin they've always dreamed of having.
Shoes are a girl's best friend—especially during the holidays! Brittany suggests gifting a pair of shoes from her ShoeDazzle collection. Warning: You won't want to pick just one!
This luxury fragrance is the best-selling in the history of the brand. It's no wonder it's Jax's favorite! Gift this to the special man in your life to make them feel sophisticated AF.
There's no better gift than an experience—and what better than a night out at a hockey game? Jax suggests gifting your favorite sports fan a pair of hockey tickets. This one's a no-brainer too because they'll most likely want to take you!
One of the best gifts for the holiday's is a good perfume! Hypnotic Poison by Dior is Brittany's pick and we wouldn't think twice about trusting her!
Who doesn't love the smell of the holiday season? Brittany's favorite scent is this Bath and Body Works mist, so stuff it in someone's stocking and spread a little extra holiday cheer!
Brittany is not the first to recommend this fan-favorite L'Oreal mascara. The tool is available in different colors for your favorite makeup guru to get the chance to experiment!
Holiday shopping is just beginning! See more gift guides from your favorite celebrities before time runs out.
—Originally published Nov. 23, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT
