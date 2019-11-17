Christina Milian's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 4:00 AM
This year, the holidays are looking even brighter for Christina Milian!
"I'm most looking forward to celebrating life this holiday season with my friends and family," the singer and actress shared with E! News exclusively.
In fact, the family that includes boyfriend Matt Pokora won't be wrapping up the celebrations come New Year's Day! The happy couple announced they'll be welcoming a baby boy (their first child together!) early next year.
Before the mom-to-be got too busy prepping for the next few months, however, we asked her to put together her very own holiday gift guide. The Falling Inn Love actress has no shortage of suggestions, but before you start adding these 15 items to your lists, take some of her expert advice.
"My best advice for gift giving this holiday season is to know who you're shopping for," Christina shared. "I love giving gifts for people that I know they're going to love and appreciate. It makes them feel special too knowing you went the extra mile."
Wherever you're headed this holiday season, give the gift of comfortable traveling with this backpack. "I have been seeing these everywhere," the actress said. "They're cool, spacious and a great gift for all ages."
"Who wouldn't want to receive these for the holidays?" Christina said about the fan-favorite product. "They make phone calls and listening to music at the gym so much easier."
"Beignet Box is one of my latest business ventures along with my friend Liz," Christina revealed. "We offer a variety of southern treats (including beignets) on wheels across Los Angeles. The perfect gift for the foodie in your life."
Everyone needs a good moisturizer when the dry winter months come by. "I love this moisturizer because it's lightweight and disappears into the skin easily," the singer shared with us. "It doesn't feel sticky and does a great job of locking in moisture."
"I created House of Fine Gold along with George The Jeweler to offer quality jewelry pieces at an affordable price point," Christina shared with E! News. "These [along with the Starburst Rings] are two of my favorites from our collection. Perfect to wear together or separate!"
For someone who you know needs an update, get them a smart TV! "This one from Vizio has thousands of apps to stream from, 4k UHD detail, voice control and more," Christina shared. The best part is how easy it is to use, making it the perfect gift for both the technologically obsessed and challenged relatives.
"These should be a staple in everyone's wardrobe," Christina said about the classic shoe. "You can dress them up or down. I'm definitely giving these to a few people this year."
The perfect gift for anyone who loves a little pop of color in their life is one of these personalized water bottles. "[These] are really cute and good for the environment as well," Christina shared about the product. They can hold hot liquid for 12 hours and cold for 24.
"There's nothing like a holiday party with a really good sound system. This gift is especially perfect for those who love blasting music at every hour of the day. "It has a 5-channel sound bar, works with Google assistant, and provides cinema-inspired sound from every angle," Christina shared.
"I love to capture any and every moment," Christina said. "Polaroid cameras make those moments that much more special."
"These jeans are a staple for the men in your life," Christina shared. "They're under $100 and available at Nordstrom."
Treat someone in your life to get their hair done this holiday season. "A Drybar gift card is a great gift to give the women in your life," Christina shared.
"One of my favorite scents ever," Christina revealed. "I love giving this as a gift because it's a really unique scent."
"I'm obsessed with this," Christina gushed. "It replaces the need for a convection oven, toaster, air fryer, dehydrator, slow cooker, broiler and warming drawer. It's a do-it-all oven that saves money and counter space."
"This is one of the coolest things I've seen this year," Christina shared. "When it's off, it's a full-length mirror. When on, it's an interactive gym. Definitely an investment but perfect for the fitness junkie in your life."
