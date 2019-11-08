Arrow's Series Finale Has an Air Date as Stephen Amell Suits Up For the Last Time

The end is truly near for Arrow.

Not only is the series finale nearing the end of filming, but The CW has now given that finale an airdate of Tuesday, January 28, less than three months away.

On November 6, Stephen Amell posted a pic of him in costume, writing "Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit." A few hours later, he posted a Kevin Hart gif. "Just took my boots off for the last time," he wrote.

Amell was also the one to announce the biggest news of the finale: the fact that Emily Bett Rickards will return as Felicity Smoak one last time, after leaving the series at the end of season seven.