Holiday Gifts for Her 2019

The holidays are right around the corner and when we're not trying to score the best Black Friday deals, we're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get the women in your life this year? This holiday season, rather than giving her something safe and predictable, think grander and more whimsical with something intimately thoughtful or customizable. From cozy fashion-forward finds to on-trend makeup steals to online lifestyle courses, we've got next level gift ideas to make the women in your life feel extra special.

From bright and bold snuggly throw blankets to celebrity-styled hair dryers to luxe skincare products, we've got the latest and coolest gift ideas for the women in your world. From leopard print trim Uggs to the yummiest scented candles to Nintendo Switch fitness games, you'll be able to gift her something memorable, useful and totally individualized to match her personality. Our favorite? This Kacey Musgraves-inspired moto jacket, of course.

Here are 17 of our favorites below.

Holiday Gifts for Him 2019

DH New York Faux Shearling Moto Jacket

Seen worn by country superstar Kacey Musgraves, this cropped moto jacket in soft faux shearling with contrasting faux leather grommet trim will make you a stunner this holiday season.

Gifts for Her
$298
$179 Sak's Fifth Avenue
Ring Fit Adventure - Nintendo Switch

A game that's also a workout? Sign us up! Want to get ahead on Black Friday? Snag a Nintendo Switch AND Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle goes live on nintendo.com/switch on Thursday, Nov. 28 (that's a $60 saving!)

Gifts for Her
$80 Amazon
Margarita Sweater Tunic

Perfect for gift-giving, this tunic outfits beautifully with anything from polished denim to leggings to cords. Available in a variety of bright and bold colors.

Gifts for Her
$98 Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Incredibly soft, this plush faux fur throw blanket is the best way to wrap your loved ones in the epitome of cozy. Available in a multitude of colors.

Gifts for Her
$98 Anthropologie
PAT MACGRATH LABS LUST: Mini MatteTrance™ Lipstick Trio

A trio of lust-worthy mini lipsticks in bestselling shades and a finish so sinful your lips will speak volumes without ever whispering a word.

Gifts for Her
$45
$25 Sephora
Capri Blue Capiz Glass Candle

With notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and peach, these blue Capri glass candles will elevate the aroma of any room in your home.

Gifts for Her
$34 Anthropologie
5-Piece Packing Cube Set

This smartly set-up travel system features a set of four packing cubes and a water-resistant pouch for wet/dry storage. Available in a variety of cool designs.

Gifts for Her
$48 Nordstrom
MasterClass Subscription

Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform. 

Gifts for Mom
$119 MasterClass
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This delicate design with combination of a hair dryer and a styling brush allows you to dry your hair easily meanwhile styling your hair while you roll the hot hair brush.

Gifts for Her
$60
$39 Amazon
UGG Quilted Leopard Boots

These weather-resistant boots keep you warm and cozy, while their quilted design shows off the leopard-printed lining within.

Gifts for Her
$180 Anthropologie
Breville Joule Sous Vide

Say goodbye to overcooking! Joule heats to the perfect temperature which means that your proteins won't overcook! 

Gifts for Her
$200 Amazon
Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go! Also available in black.

Gifts for Her
$100 Amazon
Capri Blue Reed Diffuser

With notes of tropical fruits and mountain greens, these Capri reed diffusers will elevate the aroma of any room in your home.

Gifts for Her
$34 Anthropologie
HUDA BEAUTY Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

The Mercury Retrograde Palette features a cosmic blend of 18 shades and textures, balancing cool and warm tones, to deliver infinite possibilities.

Gifts for Her
$67 Sephora
DRUNK ELEPHANT The Trunk 3.0

The ultimate Drunk fridge, stocked with a full skincare routine of bestsellers.

Gifts for Her
$646
$450 Sephora
All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet

Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, eBooks, and songs with this portable all-in-one Fire tablet.

Gifts for Her
$150 Amazon
Amazon Kindle Subscription

Give him unlimited reading on-the-go with an Amazon Kindle subscription.

Gifts for Dad
$60 Amazon

