Drs. Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow Face a Potentially Unsolvable Medical Case on Botched

The doctors may have a reportable case on their hands.

In this clip from Monday's all-new Botched, new patient Gisela turns to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif for help regarding a mysterious nose growth. According to Gisela, she always knew that her nose "was bigger than the average person's nose."

Thus, she decided to get a rhinoplasty. Unfortunately, the first procedure left Gisela with a "huge hump" and she was forced to undergo a second surgery.

Initially, Gisela was happy with the results of the additional nose job. However, eight years after the procedure, Gisela realized her nose was changing.

"The tip of my nose kept looking rounder and rounder. And that's when I thought, 'Something's not ok.'" Gisela explains to the Botched doctors. "Especially, once I felt the tip of my nose was hurting."

Per the new patient, touching her nose causes her so much pain that her eyes water.