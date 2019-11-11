The Cutest County Music Couples on the CMAs Red Carpet of All Time

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 5:00 AM

The 2019 CMA Awards are almost here!

While red carpet fashion is always where it's at, one of the most heartwarming things to see at such an event is the presence of fan-favorite country music couples such as Faith Hill and Tim McGrawTrisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. The latter is nominated this year for two awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Another popular country music couple, Kane Brown and Katelyn Jaerecently became new parents!

And speaking of babies, singers Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, are currently expecting their first child. Morris is nominated for six awards at the 2019 CMAs, so there could be some adorable baby bump pics on the red carpet.

Carly Pearce, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year, married fellow country star Michael Ray in October, so if they attend the 2019 CMA Awards, it will mark their first red carpet appearance as a married couple.

The Best CMAs Fashion of All-Time

See photos of the cutest country music couples at the CMA Awards:

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

The country music royalty last graced the CMAs red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

The fan-favorite couple has attended many CMA Awards together. Here they are at the 2018 ceremony.

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The married stars turned heads at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

The married country stars turned heads at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Shawna Thompson, Keifer Thompson, Thompson Square, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson

The Thompson Square duo are always a delight! Here they are at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Kellie Pickler, Kyle Jacobs, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs

The singer and American Idol alum brought her husband and country music songwriter to the 2017 CMA Awards.

Katelyn Jae, Kane Brown, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

The two turned heads at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce

The couple, who wed in October 2019, were adorable at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood will host the 53rd annual CMA Awards with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The ceremony will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

