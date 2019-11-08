Jim Edmonds Officially Moves Out After Calling Police on Meghan King Edmonds

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 2:27 PM
Jim Edmonds has officially moved out of the St. Louis home he shared with wife Meghan King Edmonds and their three kids, two weeks after their split, which is becoming increasingly messy.
But the 49-year-old retired MLB star is not staying at any friends' couches. He posted on his Instagram Story on Friday videos of moving boxes, a massive moving truck and construction workers at another house in the city that he and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star own. Yes, the home...isn't exactly finished yet.
"Moving day," Jim wrote on his Instagram Story.
He and Meghan had bought the 2.8-acre lot, located in one of St. Louis' richest suburbs, for $1.1 million in 2017, months before they sold their smaller house in Newport Beach, California for almost three times that price. They have spent more than two years having a giant mansion built on the new property. In 2018, Meghan showed off on Instagram photos of some of the rooms that had been nearly completed, including one containing a basement bowling alley.
Days after the split, Jim temporarily moved out of his and Meghan's first St. Louis home, which he purchased for $1.2 million in 2014, months before the couple wed. On Monday, he posted on his Instagram Story videos of their unfinished new mansion, writing, "When you tell the builder that you have to move in ASAP."
It was reported on October 25 that Jim and Meghan, 35, had called it quits after five years of marriage. The two share daughter Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, the latter of whom is undergoing therapy for Periventricular leukomalacia (PVL), or "irreversible brain damage" that typically affects premature infants. Jim also has four children from two previous marriages.
His and Meghan's split has been plagued by drama. On Wednesday, authorities visited the couple's first home in St. Louis to reportedly determine if she was able to properly care for their children, as Jim was worried about their safety. Us Weekly reported that he stayed at the house to watch the kids while she went out with friends and had some drinks. The outlet said she did not drive herself home.
"I knew she was coming home drunk and I was concerned, Jim said in a statement to E! News. "I called the police to make sure there wasn't an incident."
According to Us Weekly, Meghan told the officer, "Of course, yes! In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way, incapable, of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?"
This is not the first time police have gotten involved. Days after the split, Us Weekly had reported that Jim had gone to his and Meghan's home to pick up some clothes while she was out with the kids and got into a confrontation with her mother, who called 911 on him. The outlet said the cops ultimately told her she was the one who needed to leave.
Also amid their split, it was also reported that Meghan accused Jim of cheating on her with their children's nanny, who has said the "allegations are completely false." Jim called it a "rumor." The split came months after Meghan revealed that Jim had admitted to exchanging explicit text messages with another woman.
In a blog post published last week, Meghan wrote, "In the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this gallivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd. While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable. Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women."
"And when I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, 'No.' Another major red flag," she continued. "To be clear, I don't know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I've gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don't think he did. But I still don't understand why he'd lie. And why would she lie?"
Meghan said she confronted Jim and one of their babysitters, and that the same day, a reporter told her he was publishing a story that her husband was filing for divorce.
''What?! He's divorcing me?!' This is the first I had heard of it," Meghan wrote.
"I love my husband and I'm devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way," she said. "I am sad that members of Jim's family are reveling in our demise. And I am saddest for the children. My step kids, Landon and Sutton, have lost a stepmother whom they love and will have to endure another divorce and broken home in their short lifetime. And my three babies who will likely never remember their parents being married."
