Shameless Will Probably Be Back for a Season 11

Shameless is likely not saying goodbye just yet.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner John Wells was asked if he thinks season 10, which is about to premiere, is the end for the Showtime drama. Fortunately, it sounds like we're getting at least one more season.

"I never like to approach the end of a show that is character-based. We'll probably do a season 11, and [William H. Macy] has said he'd do that," he said. "I'd make this show forever because it's about life and income inequality. Few people are telling those stories. We have oddly moved into the zeitgeist of what is actually being discussed in the country."

While the show has lost Emmy Rossum and lost and then re-gained Cameron Monaghan, it sounds like Macy is the only actor whose exit would signal the end of the show.

"Doing it without Bill would be tough," Wells said. "His is the character it's hard to imagine ever going anywhere."