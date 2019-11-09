5 Things You Need to Know Before the 2019 People's Choice Awards

The 2019 People's Choice Awards are almost here.

For the second year in a row on E!, the people have spoken—and we'll soon find out who their star-studded choices are for this year's annual awards. With 43 categories covering movies, music, reality TV, fashion, sports, comedy and much more, you're bound to spot some of your favorite celebrities at the main event.

In addition to watching the winners accept their trophies, there will also be famous presenters, performers and honorees, so prepare for quite the jam-packed night.