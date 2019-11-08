Paris Hilton's New Word for Living Your Best Single Life Is So Hot

Paris Hilton is ready to end 2019 in style!

With less than two months to go until a new decade begins, the model, singer, fashion designer and overall girl boss is busier than ever. And yes, she's pretty darn happy too.

"My new word is ‘sliving.' It's slaying mixed with living my best life. I am sliving, sliving it, sliving my best life, sliving single," Paris shared with E! News exclusively when attending boohoo's All That Glitters launch party at Nightingale. "I think I just added that new one on. Single and sliving? Sliving and single? I googled it because I was like, has anyone thought of this word yet? And it's not a word yet."

She added, "I need my own dictionary. 2020—Sliving!"

On Thursday night, Paris celebrated the launch of boohoo's holiday 2019 campaign. The star-studded event featured Sofia Richie, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd and more fashion lovers.