Paris Hilton's New Word for Living Your Best Single Life Is So Hot

by Spencer Lubitz & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 11:41 AM

Paris Hilton

Getty, Dana Pleasant

Paris Hilton is ready to end 2019 in style!

With less than two months to go until a new decade begins, the model, singer, fashion designer and overall girl boss is busier than ever. And yes, she's pretty darn happy too.

"My new word is ‘sliving.' It's slaying mixed with living my best life. I am sliving, sliving it, sliving my best life, sliving single," Paris shared with E! News exclusively when attending boohoo's All That Glitters launch party at Nightingale. "I think I just added that new one on. Single and sliving? Sliving and single? I googled it because I was like, has anyone thought of this word yet? And it's not a word yet."

She added, "I need my own dictionary.  2020—Sliving!"

On Thursday night, Paris celebrated the launch of boohoo's holiday 2019 campaign. The star-studded event featured Sofia Richie, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Josephine SkriverRomee Strijd and more fashion lovers.

Watch

Paris Hilton Is Proud of Kim Kardashian's Success

Recently, the international online fashion retailer worked with Paris on her own boohoo collection. "It was so much fun to create with them and we're doing a lot of projects together," Paris revealed to us.

In addition to fashion, Paris is also working on new music. While a special hometown performance at the Academy in Los Angeles is just weeks away, the DJ is also shooting music videos and collaborating with special artists.

"I am working with Nervo coming up, which is awesome.  I am working with Benny Benassi on a really iconic song," she teased. "I'm just doing a lot of producing, touring."

And with the holidays right around the corner, you may be wondering what Paris' go-to gift is for her girlfriends.

As it turns out, she has just the perfect present that smells oh-so-good.

"I just came out with my 25th fragrance, Electrify. I have been giving it out to all my friends. Everyone just loves it," she explained. "The scent is so sexy. People are just losing it!"

What can we say other than, that's hot!

