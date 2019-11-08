Jennifer Aniston's Makeup-Free Selfie Is an Instagram Filter We Need

Instagram, we need the Jennifer Aniston filter!

On Friday, the Morning Show star took to her new Instagram account with a glowing selfie, or as she cleverly called it, a "mugshot." The Golden Globe winner seemingly posed sans makeup with her hair pulled back while holding up a mug with The Morning Show logo on it.

"Mugshot. (New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY)," she captioned the shot in honor of her new Apple TV+ series along with a teaser for the new episode.

Meanwhile, fans showered the E! People's Choice Awards People's Icon Award recipient with compliments and love.

"Eyes [heart emojis]," makeup artist and mogul Gucci Westman commented.