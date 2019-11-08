Watch Fans Give Pink a Sweet Message About Her People's Champion Award

If there is one celeb who just may be "Perfect," it's Pink!
The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are in just a few days and one of the moments we can't wait to see is watching the singer accept the People's Champion award, honoring all of her philanthropic work with organizations like Make-a-Wish and Planned Parenthood.
In the third installment of the "PCA Confidential: Icons" series above, E! News correspondents and fans weighed in on why there was no better choice for the honor than the "Get The Party Started" artist.
"First and foremost when we talk about Pink, we always see these crazy acrobatic moves, the most intense performances," Jason Kennedy started. "But, on the other side of that...Pink's gonna stand up for us! Pink's gonna be that voice that we need."
"One of the things that endears Pink to her fans or people in general is all the charitable work she does," Will Marfuggi explained. "You see somebody out there giving back, working with causes in a very real way, is really admirable."
"She'll not only defend other celebrities but she'll defend people online who have been bullied," Nina Parker gushed. "She kind of is an equal opportunity offender and I think that's why people love her."
Marfuggi agreed adding, "These days on social media people are just looking for something to shame somebody about and Pink, whether you agree or disagree with her, never backs down."
Pink has a history of clapping back to the haters, such as when she put a critic of her age in their place by pointing out there is nothing wrong with seeing a woman in Hollywood "age naturally."
The performer's fans can't get enough of her, either. In one of the fan-submitted videos, an admirer thanked the artist for being, "A big inspiration for me."
Another fan expressed, "You're my champion. You're such a great singer, performer and dancer, and also such a great person!"
We're sure that whatever Pink says when she accepts her trophy will be as touching and deep as the artist's music and work off-stage.
Be sure to catch it for yourself by watching the live show this Sunday, Nov. 10.
With behind-the-scenes coverage, red carpet arrivals and celebrities like Lucy Hale and KJ Apa presenting awards, you won't want to miss a moment!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!