Justin Bieber Crowns Hailey His "Queen" In Must-See Throwback Snap

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram Story 2019

Instagram

Justin Bieber isn't sorry about how much he loves Hailey Bieber.

The superstar took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of him and his wife⁠—and it's bound to warm the hearts of their fans. The side-by-side shot featured pictures of the duo as kids, both wearing huge, cheeky smiles. The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer added a crown emoji on top of each of their heads, which he captioned, "THIS IS MY QUEEN." Yes, these newlyweds are very much in love!

It's certainly not the first time he's gifted fans with an epic throwback. Leading up to their September vows, Justin shared a photo from one of the first times he met a then-teenage Hailey and her parents. "Me and the wife! and the in laws !!" he wrote. "Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me."

Indeed, the 25-year-old has been relishing newlywed wife, often gushing over his bride on social media.

Watch

Justin Bieber Jokes About Loveless Marriage After Hailey Wedding

Last month, he shared a photo from their rehearsal dinner, calling Hailey his "sexy wifey" and "favorite person ever." 

(Though, post "I do," he shared an adorable video of Hailey smothering him with kisses. "Get off of me," he joked. "We're married now. No more love now that we're married. That's what happens.")

And now, he's already got babies on the brain.

After seeing a video of a dad playing with a baby, Justin admitted he too wants to have a family of his own. "This is something I look forward to," he wrote alongside the clip on Instagram. He then shared yet another heartwarming video, this time of a dad talking to his young daughter after she had gotten into a drawer of makeup.

As he captioned the bit, "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in a world of trouble haha."

