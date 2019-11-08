See All Sweet Photos From Teresa and Joe Giudice's Family Reunion in Italy

Joe also posted images of him and his family in the town of Sala Consilina, including a photo of him and Teresa with Gia and their other daughters—Gabriella Giudice, 15, Milania Giudice, 14, and Audriana Giudice, 10. He also posted videos of him dancing with his daughters.
"Welcome to sala," he wrote.
"Love you all with all my heart ❤️," Gia wrote.
"Gos bless your beautiful family [sic]," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania.
Co-star Melissa Gorga, Teresa's sister-in-law, also expressed her love.
Joe also shared on his Instagram Story a photo of Teresa and their daughters at a seafood and pasta dinner at a restaurant.
"Love my girls ❤️," he wrote.
Teresa also shares from photos from the family's trip to Italy, including a pic of her and Miliana wearing corresponding Gucci sweatshirts, shots of their fancy dinner and an image taken at a gelato shop.
See pics of Teresa and Joe's family reunion:
Instagram / Gia Giudice
Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana
Instagram / Joe Giudice
Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana
"Welcome to Sala," Joe wrote.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Milania
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared this photo of her and Joe's daughter twinning.
Instagram / Joe Giudice
Joe Giudice and Gia Giudice
"Happy to have u here with me❤️," Joe wrote, to which his daughter replied, "Love you daddy."
Instagram / Joe Giudice
Joe Giudice and Milania Giudice
"My buddy❤️," he wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Picture Time
Gabriella takes a photo of sisters Gia and Milania.
Instagram / Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana
Joe Giudice shared this photo of his girls at a dinner at a restaurant.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Playing With the Food
Miliana Giudice gets playful at dinner.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Yum?
The family enjoyed many dishes, including sautéed octopus.
.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Seafood Delight
Crustaceans and fried Calamari, what's not to like?
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Pasta Pasta
Can't go to Italy without sampling the finest pasta on the planet.
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
You Can Never Have Too Much Pasta
Instagram / Teresa Giudice
Now We're Talking
Teresa Giudice knows that you can't go to Italy and not have gelato.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!