Shawn Johnson Reveals Her Daughter's Name—And Who She's Named After

tealephotography.net and @tealephotography
Shawn Johnson has shared the name of her newborn baby girl! Introducing: Drew Hazel East!
The Olympic gymnast, who announced the arrival of her and Andrew East's daughter on Monday, took to Instagram on Friday to share more details about the couple's new bundle of joy. It turns out, the duo actually welcomed their baby girl in late October, a few days before their announcement.
"Drew Hazel East," Johnson wrote alongside a sweet family photo. "8lbs 8oz 20.5 inches long 10/29/19."
The 27-year-old athlete also shared that her baby girl is named after "the most incredible person I know... her daddy." Too cute!
In Johnson's announcement post on Nov. 4, she shared the first picture of her daughter, writing, "You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl."
It was just yesterday that Johnson, who has been very open with her fans about her pregnancy journey, revealed that she felt "guilty" for having a C-section after 22 hours of labor.
"22 hours of labor to end in a c section. I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention," Johnson wrote to her social media followers on Thursday. "At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed."
Lindsey Grace Whiddon
"But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less," Johnson continued. "My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her. It's all for her and I will forever do anything for this girl that I love more than I ever could imagine. A love no one can ever prepare you for."
"@andrewdeast I meant it in the hospital when I said you will forever be my number one but she will now forever be OUR number one together," she went on to write. "Thank you to the incredible doctors and nurses who brought our baby girl into the world safely and to the best husband/daddy in the world for being there every step of the way."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM